Barclays PLC Acquires 64,534 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,534 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.23% of NetScout Systems worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTCT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.27, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $260.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.85 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.47%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

