Barclays PLC Acquires 55,174 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 122.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,174 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CommVault Systems by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in CommVault Systems by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CommVault Systems by 155.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $67.82. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 92.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CommVault Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

