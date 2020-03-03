Barclays PLC Acquires 36,426 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,425 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,426 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Simmons First National worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

