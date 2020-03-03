Barclays PLC Acquires 23,220 Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Enphase Energy worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 136,339 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $1,289,715.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 609,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,226,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $96,802,413.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,861,631 shares of company stock valued at $99,142,429. Corporate insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67. Enphase Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34 and a beta of 0.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The firm had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

