Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VAR opened at $126.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.92 and a 12 month high of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VAR. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

In related news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at $252,725.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $78,367.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,507 shares of company stock worth $2,794,680. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

