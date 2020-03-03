Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 63,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

