Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $266,000 Position in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CECO. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Career Education in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Career Education in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Career Education in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Career Education by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Career Education by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Career Education alerts:

Shares of Career Education stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. Career Education Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52.

CECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Career Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Career Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

About Career Education

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Career Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Career Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.