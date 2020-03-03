Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $232,000 Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the third quarter worth approximately $57,667,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Continental by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,209,000 after purchasing an additional 603,750 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the third quarter worth approximately $25,885,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of United Continental by 307.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 288,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of United Continental by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 542,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,770,000 after purchasing an additional 247,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Standpoint Research upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on United Continental from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

