Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 1,798 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $107.94 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $102.03 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 93.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.01 and its 200 day moving average is $122.65.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.