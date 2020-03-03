Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Stake in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,692,000 after buying an additional 237,800 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OR. ValuEngine raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.24. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $13.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0378 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

