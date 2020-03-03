Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Shares in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,732 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 542,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,084,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $453,743.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDRX shares. BidaskClub cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

