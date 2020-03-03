Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell by 83.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dell by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Dell during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $7,222,641.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,131,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 136,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $6,975,432.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,220.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 502,231 shares of company stock worth $25,424,110. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.07. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 260.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

