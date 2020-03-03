Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Shares of ST stock opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.81.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

