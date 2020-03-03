Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 706.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

