Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,278 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Chegg from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chegg from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.31.

CHGG opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -407.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. Chegg Inc has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 9,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $348,304.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 107,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $4,021,714.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,360 shares of company stock valued at $27,491,431 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

