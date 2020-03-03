Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 46.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

