Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,315,000 after purchasing an additional 181,070 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in AGCO by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AGCO by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

