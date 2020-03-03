Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $266,000 Investment in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,802,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,743,000 after buying an additional 1,181,004 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,790,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,006,000 after buying an additional 374,736 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 999,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,354,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 970,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,609,000 after buying an additional 104,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,079,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $646,100.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,621 shares of company stock worth $1,373,960. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.15.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $49.73 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.39.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

