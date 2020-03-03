Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $280,000 in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,506 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 29.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,502,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,405,000 after purchasing an additional 570,720 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 225.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,671 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,899,000 after purchasing an additional 70,127 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,592,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 604,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. Bank of America reduced their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on NetApp to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

