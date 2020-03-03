Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $272,000 in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $131,418.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,091. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

