Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $250,000 in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $500,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,011.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $301,039.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,551 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.85. Trimble Inc has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

