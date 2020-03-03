Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $244,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of IAU opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

