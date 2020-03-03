Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $241,000 in Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 85,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SVM shares. Alliance Global Partners cut Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $4.35 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

SVM stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

