Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $237,000 in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 1,035.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Godaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total transaction of $57,400.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,917.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $78,021.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,411,427.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,985,753 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. Godaddy Inc has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 92.12 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.52.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

