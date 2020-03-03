Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $232,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 90,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 956,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 35.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 499,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,514,000 after purchasing an additional 130,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.67 per share, with a total value of $251,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,806.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.18 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on LNG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.90.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.