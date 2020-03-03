Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 5,576 Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Wolfe Research lowered Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.41.

Targa Resources stock opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $29.96 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -449.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

