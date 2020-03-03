Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 11,890 Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SABR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sabre by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Sabre by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Sabre by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 99,767 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sabre by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after acquiring an additional 480,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Sabre by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 49,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Sabre stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. Sabre Corp has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Sabre had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.47%.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,655.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $27.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

