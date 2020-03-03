Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 10,100 Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 7.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 5.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 12,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 13.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 86,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.89.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Apache from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

