Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 4,033 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average is $61.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

