Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 1,300 Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.18.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $149.65 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $124.01 and a 12-month high of $178.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

