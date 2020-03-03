Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 1,100 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $1,228,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total transaction of $270,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,200 shares of company stock worth $3,634,458. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $216.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.13. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $183.04 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.