Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 132,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HZNP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

In other news, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $129,392.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $34,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,797.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 199,308 shares of company stock worth $7,056,175 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

