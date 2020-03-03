Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 16,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 145,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

XBI opened at $92.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.70. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $98.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

