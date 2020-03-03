BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

NYSE BKU opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $2,779,539.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,931,476.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,347,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,949,000 after purchasing an additional 224,406 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

