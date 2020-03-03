Bank of Montreal Can Takes $10.14 Million Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 302,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,137,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,322,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,465,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.