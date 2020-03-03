Bank of Montreal Can Sells 118,474 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118,474 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $10,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

NYSE:BAH opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.16.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.93%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,487,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.