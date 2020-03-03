Bank of Montreal Can Sells 10,094 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,094 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.36% of Spectrum Brands worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 11,360.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $47,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.21 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,209,362.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser acquired 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,711.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,310.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,014 shares of company stock worth $1,625,038. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

