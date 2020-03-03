Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 218.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,095 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 241,528 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Continental Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,041,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 410.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 330,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after buying an additional 265,613 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,643,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,296,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,570,947 shares of company stock valued at $584,799,946 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $57.78 billion and a PE ratio of -3.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

