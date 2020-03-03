Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 45,336 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 101.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,336 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $10,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,292,000 after purchasing an additional 96,059 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,152,000 after purchasing an additional 661,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,955,000 after purchasing an additional 45,163 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $360,660.00. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,421.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RS. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $105.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $82.62 and a 12 month high of $122.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

