Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 6,107.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,489 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Etsy were worth $9,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Etsy by 214.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 47,464 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $1,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 20,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,213,544.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 779,781 shares in the company, valued at $46,802,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,996,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,233 shares of company stock worth $9,725,429. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Etsy from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Etsy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.05.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

