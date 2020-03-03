Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,956 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.14% of PVH worth $10,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in PVH by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in PVH by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 114,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in PVH by 31.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in PVH by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in PVH by 21.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 33,924 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $134.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

