Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.93 Million Stock Holdings in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 169.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,076 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.15% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMTL stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecomm. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

