Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.86 Million Position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 103.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,842 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.52% of BMC Stock worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMCH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 6.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 24.4% in the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of BMCH stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.75 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

