Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.76 Million Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of ABIOMED worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 638.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIOMED stock opened at $155.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $147.28 and a one year high of $352.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.28.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.00.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

