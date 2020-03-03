Bank of Montreal Can Has $11.39 Million Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,829 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.57% of Walker & Dunlop worth $11,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,159,000 after purchasing an additional 126,536 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $644,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

WD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 136.36, a quick ratio of 136.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.46. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $79.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $217.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

