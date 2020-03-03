Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $10,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.95 and a 52-week high of $91.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.2071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

