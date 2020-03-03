Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.82 Million Position in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 790,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.59% of Cott worth $10,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cott by 137.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Cott during the third quarter worth $204,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cott by 15.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Cott during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cott during the third quarter worth $375,000.

NYSE:COT opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. Cott Corp has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on COT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC downgraded shares of Cott from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.54 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cott from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cott in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cott has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

Cott Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

