Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.64 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419,497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.21% of First Horizon National worth $10,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 57,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in First Horizon National by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in First Horizon National by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. First Horizon National Corp has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,237,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FHN. Stephens increased their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

