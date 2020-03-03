Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.51 Million Position in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 734,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,828 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIV. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 568,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 380,309 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 115,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 67,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of VIV opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. Telefonica Brasil SA has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

