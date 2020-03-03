Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,595 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYKE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $38.24.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $425.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.74 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

